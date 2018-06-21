AMHERST, N.Y. - A forum held Wednesday to talk about the future of the Catholic Church was in the works before local priest sex abuse stories came to light in Western New York, according to Catholic leaders.



The forum, hosted by St. Leo the Great Parish, started with remarks from Bishop Richard Malone; Sister Denise Roche, former president of D’Youville College and chair of the NFTA; Dr. Anthony Pivarunas, an OBGYN and father of 12; and Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish and campus minister.



Due to declining attendance, Buffalo's Catholic Diocese wanted to hear from the community about what the Catholic Church should look like 20 years from now.



"Apathy among Catholics is toxic, do you agree,” Bishop Malone said to parishioners.



Of the four panelists, all agreed that the future of the Catholic Church is probably smaller and with less priests, but still there. Malone said Catholic’s values should not change, but perhaps how they reach younger generations with their message needs to.



Of those in attendance – which ranged from Catholics in Ontario to Catholics in Elma – a couple of people had some tough questions about why certain Catholic rules can’t change.



An older woman wanted to know why women are still forbidden from entering priesthood.



"I'm not sure Jesus would approve of that,” she said, citing bible verses that suggest everyone is equal.



"While I don't think the ordination principle will change, as we say, Jesus if he had wanted to, he would have begun that,” Malone said.



A younger woman who had converted to Catholicism nearly two decades ago wanted to know why the Catholic Church can’t relax celibacy rules. She feels more men might want to become priests if they could also marry.



"We're seeing that this is being discussed in the Vatican,” Rev. Vacco said, citing that other sectors of Catholicism already allow it.



Father Robert Zapfel, who runs St. Leo, addressed celibacy as well. He said it’s a topic that hits home for him because he’s been celibate for 37 years.



“At times it's been difficult a challenge, but very rarely lonely. [We] have a lot to do and happily do it, but it has been such a blessing,” Zapfel said.



Bishops Malone declined interviews, and leaders of the forum told parishioners they wanted to keep things positive and forward looking.



But the fact is the Catholic Church in western New York has faced challenges recently. Father Zapfel, whose church hosted the forum, was willing to address it.



Regarding priest sex abuse, he said the image of the priest is very important and that’s important for parishioners to think highly of priests, most of whom are good men, to help with declining membership.



© 2018 WGRZ