Ellicottville native's photography nonprofit to hold online fundraiser

God Winks Inc. helps families who are facing life-threatening situations the opportunity to have professional family portraits taken together.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on Dec. 24, 2021.

God Winks, a photography nonprofit run by Ellicottville native Nadine Saviano, is holding an online fundraiser.

God Winks Inc. helps families who are facing life-threatening situations with the opportunity to have professional family portraits taken together.

The fundraiser has a pajama party theme. It will be a three-day online auction that begins April 7 and ends April 9.

Saviano's fundraiser will allow her to keep providing photography sessions and portraits to families around Western New York at no cost.

2 On Your Side's Danielle Church spoke with Saviano about God Winks back in December.

"When these little signs from above that I call God Winks just got so frequent and overwhelming, I just stopped one day and looked up to the sky and said. 'OK, I'm going to do this. Get me through it," Saviano said.

She winked right back, creating her side hobby in 2015 and providing families what a diagnosis often can't.

"It's a lot of hope," Saviano said.