Shoppers concerned of price gouging on eggs, Better Business Bureau offers advice.

The price of eggs has gone up by 49% and customers are worried that businesses are price gouging.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The price hikes on eggs continue to hit Western New Yorkers, leaving shoppers worrying whether grocery stores are price gouging those items.

The Better Business Bureau says before you buy a carton of eggs, try comparing prices at other local grocery stores.

You may have noticed that eggs are averaging $4.20 for a dozen - much higher than the $1.51 price tag in 2020. According to the U.S. Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has increased by 49% in the last two years.

The Better Business Bureau is also offering some advice if you suspect any price gouging. The BBB says it happens during shortages or emergencies. But there are no recent reports of price-gouging eggs, but is investigating any reports of it.