Shoppers concerned of price gouging on eggs, Better Business Bureau offers advice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The price hikes on eggs continue to hit Western New Yorkers, leaving shoppers worrying whether grocery stores are price gouging those items.
The Better Business Bureau says before you buy a carton of eggs, try comparing prices at other local grocery stores.
You may have noticed that eggs are averaging $4.20 for a dozen - much higher than the $1.51 price tag in 2020. According to the U.S. Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has increased by 49% in the last two years.
The Better Business Bureau is also offering some advice if you suspect any price gouging. The BBB says it happens during shortages or emergencies. But there are no recent reports of price-gouging eggs, but is investigating any reports of it.
If you believe you're being scammed, you can file a report on The Better Business Bureau website. They ask to take pictures of the items and compare them to other stores. And before you file a claim, they recommend rectifying the issue with the business owner. If unsatisfied, the Better Business Bureau will accept your complaint through their scam tracker and investigate the situation. If the business decides to respond, you will receive a notice. Complaints typically close after 30 days.