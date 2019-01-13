EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Ed Vidler, the owner of Vidler's 5 & 10 on Main Street in East Aurora, has passed away.

Vidler's family announced the owner's passing on the store's Facebook page earlier this evening.

The five and dime store opened up in 1930, when Robert S. Vidler, Sr. opened “The Fair Store”. This past June, the store celebrated 88 years in business.

Sons Robert Jr. and Edward worked alongside their father to maintain and grow the business into the local landmark as it's known as today.

Ed Vidler was 90 years old.