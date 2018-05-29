Dunkin' Donuts will ring in their favorite day of the year -- National Donut Day -- by giving away free donuts to guests.

Dunkin' Donuts announced on Twitter that guests will be able to pick a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage on Friday.

Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018

The tasty offer is only valid on June 1 at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants, so be sure you donut miss out on this opportunity!

According to Dunkin Donuts, National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

So go ahead and "treat yo' self" with a free donut Friday!

