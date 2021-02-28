Cradle Beach holds annual Penguin Run camp fundraiser

Cradle Beach provides summer camp and respite weekends for children of all ages and those with special needs.

DERBY, N.Y. — Cradle Beach held its annual Penguin Run to help support the children who attend their camp.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the 5K race was held virtually so people could pick up their packets and run, walk, or even use the treadmill on their own.

The goal was to rally together and show support, even from a distance.

"Cradle Beach has been around since 1888 so we have a long history of supporting children and families in Western New York, so we will continue to do so," said Sue Navarro of Cradle Beach.