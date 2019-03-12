BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tuesday following Thanksgiving is known as "Giving Tuesday," a day set aside to remind people to give back to organizations that help others during the holiday season.

It's always an important day at Community Missions in Niagara Falls, which recognizes the day in a variety of ways. Students from Niagara University and local high schools volunteer by serving breakfast and lunch, as well as decorating and wrapping presents.

The mission has also partnered with local restaurants for “Dining for Dollars,” a week-long event where each eatery will donate a portion of their sales back to the mission. Those restaurants include:

, 300 3rd St., Niagara Falls, NY; 282-2580 – Will donate 10% of sales on Sunday, Dec. 1. Parkway Prime , 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY; 524-3347 – Will donate 10% of food sales on Monday, Dec. 2.

, 300 3rd St., Niagara Falls, NY; 278-2626 – Will donate 10% of sales on Saturday, Dec. 7. Bella Vista Ristorante , 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY; 299-0344 – Will donate 10% of food sales on Sunday, Dec. 8.

