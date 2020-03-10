Cliff Robinson's rise from Riverside High to NBA remembered at event

This event at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium gave people the chance to reflect on the life of a man who became an NBA all-star with the Portland Trail Blazers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the memory of the man who might be the best basketball player ever to come out of the Queen City.

This event at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium in the Fruit Belt gave people the chance to reflect on the life of Cliff Robinson, the Riverside High star who became an NBA all-star with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Robinson died in August at the age of 53, and those at the memorial on Saturday say his real impact was off the court.

"He just did so much for the city," said the Rev. Tim Newkirk, a family friend. "He had camps in Portland, Connecticut, in different regions, and he was also on 'Survivor.' He showed that he was a survivor and that he had a warrior's spirit."

"He has kids, and I know that they're going to keep the legacy going, and he has family members that love him, truly, that are going to make sure his legacy stays alive."