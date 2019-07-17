ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of a weekend where Western New York will experience potentially dangerous heat and humidity, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Wednesday night announced a list of cooling centers available to residents.

The statement said the city would open cooling centers on Friday, with some to remain open through the weekend, at:

Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Delevan-Grider Community Center, 977 East Delavan Avenue, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 East Utica Street, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Edward Saunders Community Center, 2777 Bailey Avenue, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

George K. Arthur Community Center, 2056 Genesee Street, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main Street, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington Street, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hispanic United of Buffalo, 254 Virginia Street, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Richmond--Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William Street, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The mayor's office said a list of participating cooling centers would be updated over the weekend, while directing people to the city's website for a complete list of pools and splash pads.

“With several days in a row of this extreme heat, we want everyone, particularly children and the elderly, to take the necessary precautions,” Mayor Brown said in the statement.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) shared a few tips with 2 On Your Side to better prepare for the heat.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says anyone can be affected by a heat-related illness, although some are more affected than others.

People over 65 years old, children under 4 years old, people who have chronic illnesses, and those who take certain medications can be more susceptible to extreme heat.

“When temperature and humidity combine to make it feel in the 90s and 100s, it causes conditions that can be dangerous for humans and pets,” Burstein said. “Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the main health concerns with hot weather, but by taking precautions these are preventable conditions.”

The ECDOH advises everyone to stay safe during this time by drinking lots of water, limiting the amount of time spent outdoors, by wearing loose or lightweight clothing, and by hanging out somewhere with air conditioning.

Those without air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of public spaces that do have it. The Buffalo and Erie County public libraries are designated cooling centers where anyone can go to cool off. Just make sure to check their hours beforehand.

Those looking for other options can also take advantage of the central air at a mall, grocery stores, movie theaters, or community centers. Various public pools and splash pads will also be open across Western New York.

According to the ECDOH, electric fans should not be used when the temperature is over 95 degrees outside. While fans circulate air, they do not reduce body temperature, and could potentially increase the risk of a heat-related illness.

