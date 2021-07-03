Celebrate Women's History Month with 3 new exhibits in Western New York

Several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches have new exhibits and displays highlighting the impact women have made throughout history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March is Women's History Month and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library has several new exhibits to celebrate in several of their branches.

The Central Library alone is housing three exhibits during the month of March: Black Doll, Women Inventors in History, and Right to Vote in New York State.

The Women Inventors in History features posters from the Smithsonian Museum that show women inventors throughout history and their contributions. There are women astronauts, engineers, and teenage leaders explaining that women can do anything.

The Right to Vote in New York displays explain the struggle women faced getting the right to vote, which was done right here in New York State.

Jeannine Doyle, COO of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library says, "The displays explain the history of the women suffragettes and the battles that they faced to get laws changed in 1919 to give women the right to vote."

The Black Doll exhibit features Black and Latinas using various collectible dolls to show inspiring images of women in color throughout American History. Other branches throughout Erie County are showcasing materials for Women's History Month, like movies with a strong female lead and quilt "take and make" projects for families to do together.

The exhibits are free and open to the public during regular library hours. You can find a branch near you and the hours on the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library website. The library also partnered with Erie County for events celebrating women all month long. You can click here for a full calendar.

Doyle says the library is, "Happy to recognize Women's History Month, certainly, it's something near and dear to all of our hearts and we're doing the best that we can for individuals to participate."

Celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth with an eBook from our collection, which features titles for all ages! All FREE with your Buffalo & Erie County Public Library card. https://t.co/9yNvlgGG5Z pic.twitter.com/0g0DhG2l05 — Buffalo/Erie Library (@buffalolibrary) March 4, 2021

If you do plan on visiting the library and want to check out materials, you will need to have a library card. The staff at your local library can help you get one or you can get a library card online.