BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College received a $25,000 grant on Wednesday to go towards an exercise program for high-functioning children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

According to Canisius College, children with ASD tend to be less physically active, and don't have as much opportunity to engage in sports or school based fitness.

"The GRIFFit High-Intensity Exercise Program for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Western New York," is a 20 session exercise program, which allows children with ASD to get active in a specially developed program.

The grant was awarded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Legacy Fund, and will allow a 20-session exercise program to take place during the summer, fall and spring. The program will be open for children between the age of 7-years-old and 12-years-old who have been diagnosed with ASD.

Associate Professor of Kinesiology, Karl Kozlowski, PhD, will direct the exercise program.

“This grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Legacy Fund gives us an opportunity to provide an innovative and effective exercise program that uses sports activities to enhance the athletic skills, physical activity, and health and wellness of high-functioning children with ASD,” Kozlowski said.

Over 15 students will work with the children to develop basic movements used in sports, and to help high-functioning participants learn behavioral treatment to help improve social performance. Parents and families of participants will also receive training about the best way to implement physical activity on a daily basis.