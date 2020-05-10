Burchfield Penney offering free 6 month memberships to healthcare workers

The museum is offering free half-year memberships, typically a $50 value, for all healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State College announced that it will be offering free six-month memberships to all healthcare workers as a thank you for being on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free membership, which is valued at $50, gives healthcare workers unlimited access to the museum, invitations to special events, discounts on programs, 10% off at the museum store and more.

“Healthcare workers continue to fight the fight putting their lives at risk to care for others throughout an unprecedented crisis,” said Dennis Kois, Burchfield Penney executive director. “They selflessly care for all walks of life. This is just a small token of our gratitude for their enormous acts of courage and dedication.”

To activate the membership, interested healthcare workers can enroll at the Burchfield Penney Visitors Service Desk during normal hours of operation.

The Art Center is open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the general public. The Center opens at 10 a.m. for members, seniors and those at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

For more information about how to activate the membership, email Shawn Schlifke at schlifst@buffalostate.edu.