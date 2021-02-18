Buffalo's first diaper bank sees demand double during pandemic

Every Bottom Covered provides diapers to families in the eight counties of WNY

We've heard a lot about the increased demand on food banks in the last year, but unless you have a little one at home that wears them, you may not have thought about the need for another necessity: diapers.

Newborns need up to ten diapers a day, and in normal times, that adds up to be a major expense on families.

That's why Raziya Hill founded Every Bottom Covered back in 2016. Today, it provides 400 qualifying families with fifty diapers, plus wipes, a month. Hill says about 200 of those families are new since last year.

"With the loss of jobs and income, we see a lot more families who've probably never had to navigate low-income services having to do so," the Executive Director told 2 On Your Side. "So we've seen a definite increase in families, and case managers and nurses, who are reaching out on behalf of families that they serve."

"It's so important to keep that skin clean and dry to prevent infections, to prevent yeast infections because we know the skin is an important barrier for health," SafetyNet and Univera Healthcare's V.P. of Medical Affairs said. "So we have to make sure that parents have the resources they need to keep their baby's bottoms dry."