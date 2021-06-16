Buffalo youth football team burglarized, holding fundraiser to replace what was lost

There will be a Chinese auction on June 26 from 8-4:30 p.m. at Emerson Park.

The city finally gave them their permit and the keys to a hut holding all their gear and equipment over at Emerson Park.

When coaches got there, they found it completely trashed and realized it was burglarized. It's actually the second time the hut has been burglarized in the last two years.

Now you can help them out. The parents of the players have organized a Chinese auction coming up on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Emerson Park.

All the proceeds will go towards replacing what was lost.

"We have people involved in our organization who are involved in our organization, that dedicate their time day-in and day-out, and it's all for free," said Lawanda Deas, a parent of two players on the teams.

It's why she and other parents have organized the Chinese auction with plenty of activities for kids. There will also be a drive-thru option for those still not comfortable with in-person events.

"The parents are very dedicated and I applaud them because without them, none of this would work," said Kenya Peoples, president of the Beast Elite Ducks.

Though parents put in a lot of work, so do the coaches who say they're mentors first to about 400, 5 to 12-year-olds in their division teams.

"We got to do what we can now, to get in their lives now, to make sure we pave the way to show them that there's a lot more to life than the streets," said Douglas Hunt, president of the Beast Elite Ducks.

Deas says her two boys who play for the Ducks have already had their lives changed because of the coaches' mentorship.

"They love showing up for practice every day. It puts a smile on my 6-year-old's face. I definitely contribute the coaches as to why he's the little boy he is today," Deas said.

Coaches continue to mentor kids even when they go onto high school and they've had several kids end up going to college and playing D1 football.

Their 9U team is even ranked fifth in the nation.

"To the people who don't know little league, it's nothing to them but for the city of Buffalo, small Buffalo to be ranked amongst the greats is big," Hunt said.

To continue the success of the team, they'll need the right gear and equipment to do so. They're trying to fill 50 baskets and even need basket donations from small businesses.