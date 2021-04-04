Buffalo woman Florence Lumpkin turning 100

Florence Lumpkin is about to turn 100 years old, and on Saturday, she watched a parade of cars drive by her home to celebrate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Florence Lumpkin sat inside her Buffalo home and watched car after car after car drive by and honk horns. It was their way of celebrating her 100 years on earth.

The family planned for 100 cars to participate in the parade down a Buffalo street.

She was born on April 5, 1921. Many people will remember her as a local entrepreneur who operated a hair salon out of her home on Hughes Avenue near Canisius College.

Due to the COVID pandemic, Mrs. Lumpkin stayed inside and watched the cars drive by as her son recorded messages from family and friends.