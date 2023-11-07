Best of WNY event hosted by Buffalo Spree sells out of tickets

Buffalo Spree is hosting its annual sold-out event to celebrate the Best of WNY issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In celebration of the Buffalo Spree's annual Best of WNY issue, it is hosting a celebration to honor those voted into this year's publication at The Powerhouse at Color Park on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event have sold out, and those attending can expect more than 20 food & beverage stations, swag bags for the first 500 guests, free red carpet photos, live entertainment, and more.

This year's event will feature 212 awards, as a result of the magazine's yearly readers poll which recorded 9000 ballots cast during voting.

The event proceeds will be in support of programs through FeedMore WNY, and those attending are encouraged to bring along an item from FeedMore's healthy foods wish list.

It's official, people! We are SOLD OUT for our event on Thursday! If you are lucky enough to have a ticket, you are in for a great time and a real celebration of the BEST of WNY! Posted by Buffalo Spree magazine on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Those who bring an item will receive a voucher for a free spin on the prize wheel, where you can win dozens of great gifts from local businesses.

Those interested to see what ranks best in Western New York can visit www.buffalospree.com