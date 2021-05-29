Buffalo remembers anti-violence activist Neal Dobbins

Dobbins died earlier this week after more than 20 years of devoted anti-violence advocacy in the city and work with countless children.

Dobbins also led the parent group MVP, or Most Valuable Parent, which got Buffalo school parents involved in helping keep the peace.

"He was such a tireless advocate for stopping the violence stopping the pipeline of guns into Buffalo, and he was so generous for so many years, a great mentor for many people. And if they had adversity they would come to see him," Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said.