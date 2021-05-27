Buffalo ranks 38th among the best park systems in the U.S.

The city climbed five spots on this year's annual Trust for Public Land ParkScore index.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo ranks 38 on this year's Trust for Public Land ParkScore index. The ParkScore Index ranks park systems in the 100 largest U.S. cities and is the gold standard for park evaluation.

Buffalo climbed five spots ahead of last year's 43rd place finish. The city's increase resulted from increased park investment. Buffalo parks received top marks for park amenities, especially basketball hoops, "splashpads," and other water features.

This year the Trust for Public Land's ratings added measures of park equity, inspired by ParkScore's commitment to equitable park access and quality. This year's data revealed significant disparities in park space across racial and economic lines, including the Queen City.

In Buffalo, in neighborhoods where most people identify as people of color, they have access to 53 percent less park space than those neighborhoods that are predominantly white. And those in low-income neighborhoods have access to 15 percent less park space than residents in high-income neighborhoods.

Linda Hwang, The Trust for Public Land's Director of Innovation and Strategy says "the Trust for Public Land believes there should be a quality park within a 10-minute walk of home of every person in America, and we are committed to centering equity as we advocate for parks and open space in cities throughout the United States."

On May 27, @tpl_org will release its 10th annual #ParkScore index, measuring who has and does not have access to parks in the 100 largest U.S. cities. #ParkEquity https://t.co/vvGYMi6OA5 pic.twitter.com/zRtxCSmScx — The Trust for Public Land (@tpl_org) May 17, 2021

The Trust for Public Land ParkScore index rated Washington, D.C. as the nation's best park system. Saint Paul, MN was a close second and last year's top city Minneapolis landed in third.