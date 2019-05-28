BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week is about to start a week-long celebration.

The events celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and identity across Western New York will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at noon Tuesday, at Niagara Square.

At 5:30 p.m. that evening, LGBTQ activist and author Cleve Jones will speak at Niagara Falls High School. Jones is a founder of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt. There will also be a fun run Tuesday evening at Delaware Park, starting at 6 p.m.

Events will continue throughout the week in Western New York, culminating with the Buffalo Pride Parade at noon Sunday. The route will run along Elmwood Avenue, starting at Forest Avenue and ending at Allen Street.

The parade will be followed by the Buffalo Pride Festival at Canalside, which will run from 1 to 7 p.m. Festival tickets are $10 and are on sale now.

