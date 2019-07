BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council passed a bill Tuesday afternoon changing the way the "living wage" is calculated, after a commission discovered the old formula didn't pay workers enough to support a family.

That means city workers and companies that have certain contracts with the city — who make $12 to $13.50 an hour now — will soon see that go up to more than $15.

The city will include the money for the raises in next year's budget.

The new wage will take effect in July 2020.