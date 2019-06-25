BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo barbershop gave back to the community with free haircuts to high school seniors at PS 45 International School in Buffalo.

Al's Unisex Barbershop has an apprenticeship program, where students train by giving free haircuts to kids at PS 45.

However, on Monday, owner Albert Parks and his master barbers were the ones giving free cuts at the school. The barbers donated their time, equipment and skills to help students look their best for their graduation ceremony.

Albert says it's his motto that if you look good, you feel good, so he loves to give back to the kids at PS 45.