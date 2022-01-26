In Bubble Man's memory, Jim's Steakout starts fundraiser for Buffalo VA

Allentown legend Chuck Incorvaia was a Navy veteran. 'May his legacy live on through your donations and bubbles,' Jim's Steakout said in a Facebook post.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on Jan. 20.

A GoFundMe has been started in the memory of Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia, an Allentown legend known as the "Bubble Man" who died last week.

The fundraiser was started by Jim Incorvaia, the owner of Jim's Steakout. The money will go toward the Buffalo Veterans Hospital.

Chuck Incorvaia was a Navy veteran. He was 75 years old.

"If Chuck and his bubbles ever impacted your life in any way, brought a smile to your face or provided the backdrop for a pretty picture, we kindly ask for you, please make a donation in his name for the Buffalo VA Hospital, where he frequented," Jim's Steakout said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Jim's restaurant is on the bottom of 194 Allen Street, and Chuck's apartment was on the top left.

For years, drivers sitting at the stop light and pedestrians walking by would look up and see bubbles coming from a window at the top of the building on the southwest corner of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue.

"You wouldn't believe how he affects other people doing a simple thing like that," Jim Incorvaia told 2 On Your Side. "He's the absolute bubble man who brought a lot of cheer to people, young and old."

With that in mind, he started the fundraiser to benefit the Buffalo VA.

We believe this is one final way Chuck can posthumously do one more great thing for the city of Buffalo, thanks to the generous donations of all of his 716 neighbors," Jim Incorvaia said.