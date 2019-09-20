BUFFALO, N.Y. — The people at one retirement community had a little fun while celebrating National Assisted Living Week last week.

More than 25 people at Brothers of Mercy Wellness in Clarence took part in the video with the theme "living your best life." The 4-minute, 42-second clip was done with Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!" as the backdrop.

National Assisted Living Week, which had the theme "A Spark of Creativity," was observed nationwide from September 8 to 14.

Brothers of Mercy Wellness is a nonprofit, mission-based organization.

