BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sharon Sanford is not shy about a diagnosis that left her afraid, but not alone. Sanford was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma which had spread to her lymph nodes in October 2017.

A year after her diagnosis, Sanford founded Sadie Strong, faith based not-for-profit to promote early detection of breast cancer and healthy living in Buffalo.

"I wanted to be able to give back to women who may be going through the same thing," Sanford said.

"Early detection is really key for your survival," Sanford add.

Her cancer was detected during her annual routine mammogram. It was a surprise because she had no family history.

The journey was tough from telling her husband and children about her cancer diagnosis to losing her hair.

Her youngest son was a senior in high school. She made it a point to attend all of his football and basketball games.

Sanford is the Associate Athletic Director for the University at Buffalo. Teams showed support.

Sanford and her husband of 28 years fought the battle together.

"He was really scared because the thought of losing his wife the mother of his children that plagued him everyday," Sanford said.

Sadie Strong, in partnership with the Community Health Center of Buffalo, will hold the first annual Health & Wellness Community Fun Day!

It will be on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bennett W. Smith Senior Family Life Center at 833 Michigan Avenue in Buffalo near the medical campus.

Programs include line dancing, a chair yoga class, health screenings, a Zumba fitness class, ask-the-doctor workshop, stress management workshop, health and advocacy information, healthy eating and meal prep seminar, prizes and giveaways.

