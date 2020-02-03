BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just ask Latasha Bulluck about hiking and she starts smiling.

"I started the group to encourage more women of color to get outdoors and go hiking, enjoy nature, and just the outdoors itself because it helps with our mind, body and soul," she said.

Black Girls Hike has seen an increase in members online. It started off as a group on Facebook with about seven people. The group now has more than 1,600 followers.

"I just started hiking like two or three times a week, and I would go to different trails all around Buffalo and the surrounding areas. I just loved the way it made me feel, it was very peaceful, it made me feel whole, it took away a lot of anxiety and stress, so I wanted to start the group to let other people experience that as well," Bulluck said.

Hiking has benefits including:

Building stronger muscles and bones

Improving your balance

Improving heart health

Decreasing the risk of certain respiratory problems

Helping control your weight

This month members of the group are heading on a hiking trip in Atlanta, Georgia. They will tackle Stone Mountain Park.

A cold Buffalo day doesn't stop hikers.

"We don't stop hiking just because it's cold outside and snowing. We still hike, but its going to be about 40 degrees," Bulluck said.

Bulluck said the group is called Black Girls Hike Buffalo "mainly because we want to encourage women of color to go out and hike. However, the group is open to everyone anyone can join us on a hike."

