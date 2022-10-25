Bills Mafia member takes his fandom to Holland

Town of Allegeny man shows his hometown team's colors on European vacation

Example video title will go here for this video

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — No matter where you travel, you're bound to run into someone from Buffalo.

And last week when 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler. While on vacation in Amsterdam, she spotted Eddie Young from the Town of Allegeny at a Dutch restaurant with his wife Lydia and family members. Eddie was there to "represent", wearing his Bills jacket and hat!

Maryalice and Eddie posed for photos and had a quick chat about their mutual love for their hometown team.

But Eddie went from devoted Bills Mafia member to "Superfan" when his niece shared photos of him posing with the famous Dutch windmills in nearby Kinderdijk, holding his Bills flag!

I guess you can take the Mafia out of Buffalo but you can't take the Buffalo out of Bills Mafia.