AKRON, N.Y. — Madisyn Ross isn't your typical teenager.

This fun loving Akron High School student has a spirit that shines as bright as the stars, no matter what she's been through.

Madisyn has Down syndrome, and she was born with a rare heart condition. She went through three open heart surgeries all before her second birthday.

Fast forward to today.

This 19-year-old is the captain of her school's cheerleading team, a member of the student council, drama club, and so much more.

And of course, when prom season came around, Madisyn was ready to have some fun.

Little did she know that days before the prom, someone nominated her for prom queen.

When the big day arrived, Madisyn picked out a beautiful lilac dress and got her hair and makeup done like the stars.

She took pictures with her friends before the limo ride to the venue.

And when the moment came to announce prom queen, guess who won?

"They announced my name to be prom queen and my face turned red," she said.

And no, the story doesn't end there.

The guy named prom king actually happened to be Madisyn's crush, Nick, who surprised her at the homecoming game with a bouquet of flowers with a note that read: "Thank you for being you and making our school brighter."

