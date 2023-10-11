Big Big Table hosts annual Big Big Bash

Buffalo's only pay-as-you-can café is hosting its 4th annual 'Big Big Bash' to support their business and the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's only pay-as-you-can café, Big Big Table, hosts the Big Big Bash at Community Beer Works on Saturday, October 14 from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm.

The Big Big Table's motto is “Everybody eats, Everybody gives, Everybody matters”. The focus is to address hunger, reduce food waste and build the community.

The celebration and fundraiser helps to support their operating costs to better serve the community who are underserved.

There will be door prizes, raffles, drink tickets, fun games and merchandise that can be purchased at the event.

Last year the event brought in around 200 supporters and they hope this year brings in similar numbers if not more in support for their cause.

Another one of 50+ basket raffle items available at Big Big Bash! 50/50 Raffle, Basket Raffle, Silent Auction, Food, Drink, Community Only way to enjoy it all is by attending! Posted by Big Big Table on Tuesday, October 3, 2023