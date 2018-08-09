HOLLAND, N.Y. - Messinger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center released two bald eagles back into the wild Saturday after they were at the center recovering from injuries.

The center told 2 On Your Side that one of the eagles came to them in mid-July after he was found along a beach in Newfane.

The other eagle came to the center from Cornell University Wildlife Hospital. The bird was found lying on the ground close to a radio tower, it was unable to fly or stand and was put in intensive flight therapy for two months.

The Department of Environmental Conservation banded the birds and determined they were ready to be released into the wild.

© 2018 WGRZ