New inspection stickers to be on all vehicles by the end of 2023

The new sticker will display specific information about your vehicle. It will help prevent against theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of us may have the sticker on our vehicles already. Some people don't.

What I'm talking about are the new inspection stickers. It's a new design Jay Galligan with West Herr Automotive says is helpful for inspectors.

"It takes a lot of the human error out. It's an added security for the state, and an added security for the inspector knowing that everything is done the right way," Galligan said.

RELATED ARTICLE: NYS DMV begins issuing new vehicle inspection stickers

The new sticker will display specific information about your vehicle. QR codes replace the barcodes, and the stamped month is taken away and replaced to show a date for when a new inspection is needed. It will help prevent against theft.

Galligan told 2 On Your Side that he had problems with knowing how many inspections to order.

"Those come right in the machine; they're preprinted stickers. They come right with it," Galligan said.

The machine is this new inspection station. Galligan has had them in two of his shops since November.

However, what if you buy your car from a private seller?

"They give you a ten-day extension from the date of registration to have that car inspection," Elizabeth Carey from AAA said.

Or perhaps, you lose your sticker?