Electric vehicles' driving range reduces in icy temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They're fast, and new, and by 2035, they'll be the future of all-new vehicles. It's cars running off electricity.

However, Kevin Knuth says he will not be buying one soon.

"Not for me; I don't trust it; it's too new technology," Knuth said. "There's no infrastructure really in place. There's no charging systems out my way."

That's because he and others worry about the vehicle's battery life; temperatures in our area sometimes fall below freezing, similar to this weekend.

Ford's regional manager, Alan Scher, says to think of it like a smartphone battery. At first it is long-lasting, but over time, it wears out and dies quicker.

According to AAA, the car's driving range is reduced by 41 percent in icy temperatures. That means for every 100 miles driving at 20 degrees, it's reduced to 59 miles. EV battery's life expectancy is 10 years.

"Because of the battery's chemistry you are going to get some degradation in a cold weather climate," Scher said.