New study reveals which states pay Uber drivers the best and worst

Uber drivers in New York do not get paid as well as those in other states according to a new study.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new ranking has been revealed for the best places to be an Uber driver, and New York landed towards the bottom of the list.

High Rise Financial gathered together the list, and on top, for the best state to be an Uber driver is Minnesota, followed by Michigan, and Oklahoma.

The ranking was scored based on four key aspects

drivers’ earning potential

average journey fares

customer demand

living costs

High Rise also ranked the ten worst states which is where New York falls in at number four behind New Mexico, Oregon, and Wisconsin in the top spot.

There is not a huge gap between the top ten and the bottom ten states listed, with the category that the nation’s Uber drivers performed worst in being market competition due to a high saturation of drivers versus users and the best category coming out as living costs.

Those states with less financial security given to Uber drivers tend to be more likely to see drivers avoid taking time off to mitigate lost earnings. This was proved by data that showed the typical driver had to take 14 days off to recover from injuries last year.

A High Rise Financial spokesperson said: “In highly competitive jobs like rideshare driving, employees are more likely to avoid taking time off work even if it’s drastically needed, or will rush back to work before they’re ready to reduce their losses."