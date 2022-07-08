Antique cars showcased at Buffalo History Museum

The car show featured Pierce-Arrows, Fords, and Chevrolets that were built in Buffalo, as well as other classic cars from the 20s to the 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Antique cars filled the Buffalo History Museum parking lot for a car show on Sunday afternoon.

"These cars all had their own unique personality, style, and they were a statement. A lot of these cars were statements," David Kaplan, who helped organize the event, told 2 On Your Side.