Arlee 'Joop' Daniels, an anti-violence group founder, honored at memorial

Daniels was a former president of the Stop the Violence Coalition and made a major impact on the lives he touched over the years. He died of COVID last month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With violence in Buffalo and across the country on the rise during the COVID pandemic, the community gathered Saturday to pay tribute to one of the founders of a well-known anti-violence group.

A memorial gathering was held Saturday afternoon at MLK Park for Arlee "Joop" Daniels. He died of COVID last month.

He was a former president of the Stop the Violence Coalition, and a man who made a major impact on the lives he touched over the years.

"Strong man in his beliefs of God and his community," said Murray Holman, the executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition.

"Helped out when we had gang violence across the city. Very dedicated to his work. Taught young men about the GED, getting their lives together with programs like that. Very talented young brother."

The stop the violence coalition plans to hold a memorial event in Arlee Daniels' honor every year.