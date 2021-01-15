Aquarium of Niagara celebrates "716 Days"

Tickets are buy one, get one for $7.16 over the long January weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating "716 Days" over the long January weekend with buy one, get one ticket for $7.16. The discounted admission runs from Saturday, January 16th through Monday, January 18th.

You'll be able to check out the new Shark and Ray Bay exhibit and see the penguin chicks that just hatched last spring.

Gary Siddall, President and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara, says coming to the Aquarium can feel like you took a little getaway by "coming into our very climate-controlled building, looking at our tropical and marine fish."

You must purchase your tickets on the Aquarium of Niagara's website and in advance.