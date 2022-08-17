Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum next month

The Niagara Aerospace Museum will be hosting historic WWII bombers for the first five days of September.

The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.

Those interested can attend during the five day event on September 1-5, and can visit the Aerospace Museum website for more details.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the aircrafts at the airport, and take available rides offered. Limited seats will be open for those who are interested in rides on the aircrafts.

Those who plan on walking out onto the ramp to tour the aircrafts must pay a $20 fee for adults, and $10 for children

Those who only wish to visit the museum must pay $10 for adults, $5 for seniors & veterans, and children free.

The Aerospace Museum is a non for profit organization, and is operated by volunteers whose mission is to share the history of aviation in Western New York.

A giveaway will be going on until Aug. 23 for a free ride on the B-29 for a lucky active, retired, reserve, or guard military member.