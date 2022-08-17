20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade returns

The parade will take place on Saturday at noon, from Buffalo City Hall to Porter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Marking its milestone year the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade celebrates its 20 year in Wester New York.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at noon from Buffalo City Hall to Porter.

Following the parade there will be events for all ages set up in Niagara Square. These events will include concerts, kids activities, amusement rides, and more.

A scholarship will also be presented at the event courtesy of The Borinquen Leadership Development Program, which benefits deserving young men and women.

On the following Sunday, Aug. 21, there will also be a Christian-based service held for the community at 10:30 a.m. with remaining festivities to follow for the remainder of the day.

For more information those interested can visit the groups website or Facebook page.

The parades mission is to celebrate and promote Puerto Rican & Hispanic traditions by planning events that will enrich the culture, and inspire our WNY community.