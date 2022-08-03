Catholic Charities WIC healthy baby festival returns in person

The women's, infants, and children program returns for their healthy baby festival in person.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has held their healthy baby festival virtual for the last two years, but this year it will be coming back as an in-person event.

The festival will visit four location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Thursday, Aug. 4, Washington Park on Park Avenue in Dunkirk

Friday, Aug. 5, Hyde Park Splash Pad on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls

Monday, Aug. 8, Cazenovia Park on Cazenovia Street in Buffalo

The events are free to attend and no registration is required.

The event is held in coordination with World Breastfeeding Week, which is Aug. 1-7. Catholic Charities WIC aims "to raise awareness about the significance and benefits that breastfeeding provides" with the festival.

WIC also offers free support for parents including: nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support, prenatal and postpartum support, referrals and supplemental food vouchers. These services are available to any legal guardians of a child under the age of 5.

Catholic Charities reports they help more than 65,000 people across Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

The festival is supported by the annual Appeal for Catholic Charities.