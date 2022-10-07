Creatures After Dark at the Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens will be featuring a brand new exhibit just in time for the Halloween season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie county Botanical Gardens will be featuring a new exhibit during their new series, Gardens After Dark.

The series will have the garden's conservatory filled with several colorful creatures made out of living plants.

These creatures featured will include a dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more.

The display will be set to open to the public on these dates in October on the 13, 14, 16, 20, 21, 23, 28, 29, and 30 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Along with the regular scheduled exhibit, adults can enjoy a "Thurs-Date Night" event that the gardens have brought back.

The date night will be a haunted 20's theme with a cocktail hour on October 27 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Guest's must be 21 years old or older to attend.

Those attending the cocktail party are encouraged to dress in their best 1920's attire, There will also be live music with Kidd Kyle & The Big Deal.

Anyone interested in "Thurs-Date Night" can visit the gardens website for more details.

Along with the Creatures After Dark exhibit guests can visit the coinciding historic Chrysanthemum Exhibit, which is the garden's oldest exhibit.