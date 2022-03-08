Breastfeeding stations, COVID-19 vaccines available at the Niagara County Fair

The Niagara County Fair will have everything fairgoers need to have a good experience while visiting.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — This summer the Niagara County Fair is making sure they have everything needed to give fairgoers a good experience.

The Niagara County Department of Health has teamed up with the fair to have baby changing, and breastfeeding stations on site for those with young ones.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County has donated the space for the Breastfeeding and Baby Changing Station. Fairgoers should look for the easily-recognizable blue trailer, located next to the fairgrounds brick administration building.” said Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton, and continued, “Providing a cool and quiet space for breastfeeding mothers and babies, as well as an accessible changing area for all parents and children, supports the health and wellbeing of our community,”

The breastfeeding station will have a temperature-controlled refrigerator for mothers to store breastmilk, a sink for washing hands, power outlets for expressing breastmilk, and air conditioning.

Along with this, there is a dual changing station available to all families, separate from the private breastfeeding area.

The NCSO said mothers are welcome to nurse their children under the shade of a blue trailer and those interested are encouraged to visit the station to learn more about the many benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby.

Along with those accommodations, the fair will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the first, second, and third shots to all those eligible.

No appointment is required but is suggested in order to secure an appointment, and can be found here.

“Although we encourage people to visit our website to register in advance, walk-ins are welcome,” said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness. “We are hoping that fairgoers will take advantage of this convenient opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves, their family, and their community,” Ms. Fricano Chalmers added.

Other information will be available at the fair such as public health professionals present to discuss topics such as lead prevention, rabies prevention, immunizations, chronic disease reduction, breastfeeding support, services for children with functional needs, and public health emergency preparedness.