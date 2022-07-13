AAA hiring event coming to Western New York

A hiring event for the Buffalo area will be held Thursday in Williamsville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job or to switch career paths? AAA Western and Central New York is hiring.

A hiring event is set to happen in Western New York Thursday, July 14 at 100 International Drive, Williamsville 4-7 p.m.

Open positions include roadside technicians, dispatchers, travel advisors, insurance agents, driving instructors, office professionals, and IT. There is a wide variety in position levels including paid training, entry level and post-retirement opportunities.

A full list of open positions can be found on the AAA website.

Potential candidates are encouraged to attend the event with their resume, and be prepared for open interviews.

As an incentive and thank you to applicants who are faced with rising gas prices, AAA is offering a $20 gas card to each individual who fills out a job application at the hiring event.

"We have so many different positions available.... There is really something for everyone," Elizabeth Carey, Director of PR at AAA Western and Central New York said.

Full-time AAA employees have access to:

Health, dental and life insurance

Competitive salary and PTO package

401K with match after six months

Free AAA membership

Tuition reimbursement

Locally, AAA Western and Central New York employs over 500 associates throughout Upstate New York, including Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo.