UPDATE: She's given birth! See the update below.

It's like 2017 all over again.

This past summer it was announced that April the Giraffe was pregnant again. And now, she's welcomed her fifth calf!

Like two years ago, when the world waited..and waited...and waited until April finally gave birth -- we waited again. But it wasn't as long as last time.

Finally, on Saturday, March 16, April gave birth to her new calf.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. has set up a live stream on their YouTube page where you can watch April on their giraffe cam as she and the newborn get acquainted.

They are also providing daily updates on April and the calf.

MARCH 16:

3:50PM: It's a boy!

"Welcome to the world little one!"

"Early this morning, April’s behavior suggested a calf was on the way. Team members cleaned and prepared and then left the barn to give April her space," Animal Adventure Park said.

The calf entered the world around 12:43 p.m. Tomorrow, a full exam of the calf will take place, then we can find out the weight and height.

Below is a picture of the mom and her baby calf. It looks like they are smiling.

12:45PM: We have a baby calf!

April has given birth to a calf. Just before 12:45, we got our first full glimpse of the newborn. Now we wait to see if it's a boy or girl!

11:30AM: BIG UPDATE

It's happening! Animal Adventure Park confirmed just after 11 a.m. on Saturday that April is in labor!

Earlier update:

Animal Adventure Park said Saturday morning there's been significant discharge present.

"April began to spend much more time cleaning and stimulating her back end. The behavior continues at this time," The Facebook post reads.

Significant discharge is present until cleaned, and that cycle continues.

"Keep April, Dr Tim, and our Team in your thoughts as we navigate the coming hours, maybe day, perhaps longer, as we approach what would suggest the arrival of a new calf."

MARCH 15: "Lucky Number 15?"

An interesting factoid from Animal Adventure Park:

"Tajiri was born on the 15th of April, to a 15 year old & 15 foot tall April, after a 15 month gestation...."

Is today the day?

This was last night's update:

"Day observations revealed a lot of manifested pressure on also pacing (walking through contractions?).

"Corey & Alexis' evening Keeper Check confirmed significant white, thick, discharge.

"Behavior had the team caution. Cautious enough that mammary development photos were not taken, and distance was kept. While her interest in treats was obvious to cam viewers, she was cautious of those around her.

"Keeper's also observed "spasms" in the muscles where the 'belly' meets the 'hip', which could be contractions.

Based on all observations, as a precaution, teams did bed down the stall with additional substrate in the event of an evening or early morning delivery."

MARCH 13 (evening update): 'Ready when you are April!'

Wednesday evening's update from Animal Adventure Park:

"Many viewers were shocked to see D. Tim in the barn around 5:30 am this morning. While it was a scheduled early stop, April's behavior had him reconsidering his day's plan. April was not responsive to some of the Dr.'s treat offerings and hands on examination. This behavior could suggest some of that trance like focus during the labor process - but yet again - the day carried on, along with April's antics!

"She spent the day eating & resting and enjoying enrichment feeders!

"Afternoon checks were as expected, so Jordan & Dr Tm thought they would remind April of just how fun and cute baby giraffes are! Perhaps we tried too hard?

Udders full, back end swollen, muscles/ligaments relaxed... Ready when you are April!"



MARCH 13: 'April ate all day long'

As Animal Adventure Park noted in a late night update, April was hungry on Tuesday. But does that mean anything?

"Much like human mothers might report an increased appetite before labor, our April could be experiencing the same thing. As much as we try not to compare animals to humans - it is the best way to explain and allow some of you to relate!"

Basically, the waiting continues. At least watching is fun, right?

MARCH 12: 'Nothing left to do but PUSH!'

This waiting game seems familiar....

Late Monday night, Animal Adventure Park posted:

"Her udders are full. Back end in full swell. Discharge is being observed. Nothing left to do but PUSH!"

Maybe today is the day?

MARCH 11:

Slight jumps that viewers are observing in the live stream show the result of pressure and calf kicks in April, so animal experts said they know the baby is alive and well and in position for delivery.

MARCH 10:

Evening update:

The waiting continues...

"Our team has no concern for April, and continue to monitor, but we will admit - all signs pointed to a weekend calf. Again - we watch and wait.

"Promising and new is that April's tail is now hanging and pinning to the left a bit, which is appropriate and expected positioning for the big moment."

Earlier:

Doctors are expected to assess April's progression. All behavior signs still indicate we are simply waiting for the big moment. Extra bedding has been added to her stall in anticipation of the birth.

MARCH 9: "Simply waiting for the big moment"

April is quickly approaching the big day and workers at Animal Adventure Park have put down extra bedding in anticipation of the birth.

"More than days prior, viewers witnessed April's behavioral being extremely off. Standing in one place, staring at the wall, and simply not responding to activity around her."

"Without question we are there - its a matter of when."

"With darkness soon falling on the park, and many of our viewers, it should be an interesting next 12 hours!"

MARCH 8: "She is ready to go"

"There is not much more we can say or report; she is ready to go!

"Udders are filled, consistent discharge, calf has shifted around a bit! Back end is swollen, ligaments loosened, tail raising and to the side a bit. These are all signs we are there!

She could go at night, dawn, the day or at dusk!"



MARCH 7: "We got, What we wanted!"

According to the update, which was posted around 9 p.m. Thursday, "April has profoundly advanced."

"Some of the focused pacing behavior has been observed early evening, which is a tell tale sign of what's to come. This should continue to increase.

Extended periods of tail raising suggest movement and pressure.

Perhaps start reevaluating your weekend schedule?"



MARCH 6: In Wednesday morning's update, the team at Animal Adventure Park said that April's udders have filled and (warning: TMI coming up), "We have yellow/cloudy discharge."

"Dr Tim's request is to observe discharge amounts/presence throughout day. If still there this afternoon (steady discharge), it is good indication we are 'there'. Now of course, 'there', could be hours, a day or so, perhaps... so I'll take the blame here and say - things are looking 'imminent,'" owner Jordan Patch said in a post.

For the record, during April Watch 2017, we posted a story about the udders filling on March 29. April made us wait another two weeks before finally giving birth to Tajiri on April 15, 2017.

So we might be close. But "close" is fluid.



FLASHBACK:

