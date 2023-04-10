Search underway: Wallaby escapes Chautauqua County shelter

Small Town Shelter, Inc. asks that anyone who lives in the area to keep an eye out for the marsupial, including checking trail cameras and security cameras.

SHERMAN, N.Y. — A wallaby has escaped from its shelter in Chautauqua County.

Small Town Shelter, Inc. took to Facebook during the past week and shared that one of their wallabies had escaped from the Sherman shelter.

For more information on who to call, you can visit the Small Town Shelter, Inc. Facebook page.