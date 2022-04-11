Stefon Digguana, who rode up to Orchard Park with the SNF on NBC crew, was adopted by a local animal expert, according to the SPCA.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week we brought you the story of a stange football super fan who traveled over a 1,000 to Buffalo. An iguana traveled from Florida to Orchard Park with the NBC Sunday Night Football TV crew.

Stefon Digguana as he was affectionately called, will now have a permanent home in the Buffalo area.

Friday, the Erie County SPCA announced Friday that Stefon Digguana has been adopted by animal expert Jeff Musial and Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics.

From the photo shared by the SPCA, both Stefon Digguana and Musial seemed very excited.

UPDATE: We have some good news to share! Stefon Digguana has been adopted by animal expert @JeffAnimalGuy & Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics! We're not sure who's more excited, Stefon Digguana or Jeff Musial. For the full story, click here: https://t.co/pGxZPu5YSD. pic.twitter.com/Kg2bGlCU4C — Erie County SPCA, NY (@YourSPCA) November 4, 2022

Christian Essom one of the Sunday Night Football crew members for NBC was the one who found the iguana.

"I'm checking my cabling, and I start pulling on a green cable," Essom said.

It wasn't a green cable.

"I thought, 'Why is this there? Oh, no, this is an iguana," Essom said.

Stefon Digguana was very cold at the time and the crews still needed to get ready for the football game.

Diana Solomon, a Sunday Night Football production coordinator, brought the iguana back to life by getting some hand warmers and a box to warm the iguana up.

But now the TV crew, who still had to finish preparing for the prime-time game on Sunday, had another issue.

"Once he was revived, they realized that they had an iguana on their hands with no idea of what to do," said Gina Lattuca, communications director for the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The SPCA Serving Erie County stepped in and took the iguana to their West Seneca facility for a checkup.

"Obviously a very young iguana," Lattuca said. "Very stressed, very nervous, but seems to be calming down a little bit now."