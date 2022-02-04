Ten Lives Club Kitten Bowl happening in Ellicottville

The 2022 Kitten Bowl will be hosted at Fattey Beer Co. during Super Bowl weekend.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Looking for other ways to celebrate the Super Bowl next weekend?

If you are a fan of the Puppy Bowl, then you will be a fan of an event happening in Ellicottville the day before the big game.

The Ten Lives Club Kitten Bowl will be happening at Fattey Beer Co. in Ellicottville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Ten Lives Club and Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center teamed up to host the event.

“I can’t wait for the big game next weekend. The competition is looking pretty fierce,” said Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed.

The feline showdown between the Clyde’s Clovers and the Fattey Rosebuds will also include commentary by Trainwreck Sports.

More information about the Kitten Bowl can be found on the event Facebook page.

And if cats aren't you thing, then tune into the Puppy Bowl on the animal planet to cheer for hometown player "Ruffalo Jill," aka Cha Cha, from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

Cha Cha made it as a team player in this year's Puppy Bowl and will vie with other pups that day for the Team Lombarky trophy.

Cha Cha is now living with her forever family and sister Care Bear thanks to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. Buddy's is a non-profit dog rescue established in 2013. The foster-based rescue saves dogs from various high kill rescues and shelters in hopes of finding permanent homes here in WNY.

Puppy Bowl will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 13.