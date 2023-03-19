Spruce Meadow Farm holds popular fundraiser for rescue horses

Proceeds will go toward the continued care of the rescued horses, the costs for which have risen by up to 50% due to rampant inflation.

The event was called Soup's On," and for $10, those who went got an all they could eat feast of chili, goulash, and soup. Proceeds will go toward the continued care of the rescued horses, the costs for which have risen by up to 50 percent due to rampant inflation.

"It costs us an average of $450 a month just for the basics for them, and then on top of that, they need their feet done, their teeth done, and their vaccinations and all of that stuff too," Carla Deacon of Spruce Meadow Farm said.