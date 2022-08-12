Erie County SPCA offering half off adoption fees next week, evening hours

Aug. 15-18 the Erie County SPCA will be having an adoption specials for those looking to bring home a new furry friend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County has made it a Summer of Love with adoption specials for all those looking to find their furry best friend.

Monday through Friday next week the shelter will cut all pet adoption fees in half at their West Seneca location.

Hours to visit the shelter are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. but with an exception on Tuesdays when hours are extended until 8 p.m. People should note that final guest passes for people looking to visit the animals are handed out an hour before closing.

The evening hours on Tuesdays will continue through Sept. 27.