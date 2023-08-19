SPCA Serving Erie County holding speed dating event

People will have a chance to meet with some cats, dogs, and more and find out if they have a connection with the animals.

“We have long believed that you can find perfect love at the SPCA, and we try to communicate that message to members of the community in several different ways. This year we decided we are going to let the animals speak for themselves and come up with the most fantastic pickup lines," said Gina Lattuca, Erie County SPCA chief communications officer.