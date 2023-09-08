SPCA Paws in the Park Dog Walk taking place Sept. 23

The SPCA Paws in the Park Dog Walk is returning at the end of this month to Beaver Island State Park in Grand Island.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is hosting its 30th annual walk to raise money.

The SPCA Paws in the Park Dog Walk is returning at the end of this month to Beaver Island State Park in Grand Island.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, humans and dogs will gather on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. to raise money the help the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The SPCA helps at-risk, in-need homeless, and injured animals, as well as assisting families keeping their pets.

Registration is open for individuals and teams of corporate, family, and social groups. And you don't need a dog to walk.

Walkers fundraise money to achieve one of four levels, and prizes will be awarded for each level in addition to anniversary T-shirts and pet bandannas. Those who raise $200 or more will also have access to a VIP tent filled with benefit exclusives.