New Ten Lives Club program for senior cat adoptions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club has created a senior kitty adoption program that matches eligible senior citizens with their purrfect senior cat companion.

The program is for those 65 years old and older and matches those interested in adopting a cat who is 6 years old and older, or one of the available harder-to-place cats. Those harder to place are typically due to being shy and reserved.

The goal is to help find companionship for both senior citizens and senior kitties. Those who participate will have adoption fees waived and instead will accept any donation the adopter is willing to give.

All cats apart of the program will be provided with a vet check, spay/neuter, combo tested, microchip, vaccines, and treated for fleas and worms. Adopters will also receive a two-month supply of food and litter if needed, and if necessary Ten Lives Club will pay a security deposit of up to $300 to the senior adopter's landlord or apartment manager if needed for those who rent.

Everyone deserves a companion! For more information on our Senior Kitty program, contact Ten Lives Club at info@tenlivesclub or (716) 646-5577 ext. 0 😺 Posted by Ten Lives Club on Saturday, September 16, 2023